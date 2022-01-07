Trader Joe's Fans Are Raving About Its Frozen Chicken Picatta

Meals don't need to be fancy or elaborate in order to be satisfying. Sometimes, an easy-yet-tasty dish that can be whipped up in just a few minutes can be exactly what you're looking for. Trader Joe's has the perfect simple, delicious, and filling dish for those days: chicken piccata. Made with pre-cooked boneless, skinless chicken breasts that are seasoned, breaded, and then baked in a zesty white wine sauce with lemon and capers, this flavorful item is the perfect main course for a busy night (via Eating at Joe's).

One Trader Joe's shopper took to Instagram to post a positive review of this product, calling it "a pre-made meal I would definitely get again." The post, written by @traderjoesfoodreviews, says the dish "comes with two chicken breasts which are breaded and seasoned nicely. The chicken isn't lacking in flavor and wasn't dry like chicken breasts sometime can be ... The sauce was very tasty too! It definitely would've been better fresh, but I still enjoyed it. It had a great balance of white wine and lemon taste to it while still being slightly creamy." The best news is, this Trader Joe's chicken piccata is just $7.99, so you don't have to break the bank to enjoy a high-quality dish.