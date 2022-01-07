Trader Joe's Fans Are Raving About Its Frozen Chicken Picatta
Meals don't need to be fancy or elaborate in order to be satisfying. Sometimes, an easy-yet-tasty dish that can be whipped up in just a few minutes can be exactly what you're looking for. Trader Joe's has the perfect simple, delicious, and filling dish for those days: chicken piccata. Made with pre-cooked boneless, skinless chicken breasts that are seasoned, breaded, and then baked in a zesty white wine sauce with lemon and capers, this flavorful item is the perfect main course for a busy night (via Eating at Joe's).
One Trader Joe's shopper took to Instagram to post a positive review of this product, calling it "a pre-made meal I would definitely get again." The post, written by @traderjoesfoodreviews, says the dish "comes with two chicken breasts which are breaded and seasoned nicely. The chicken isn't lacking in flavor and wasn't dry like chicken breasts sometime can be ... The sauce was very tasty too! It definitely would've been better fresh, but I still enjoyed it. It had a great balance of white wine and lemon taste to it while still being slightly creamy." The best news is, this Trader Joe's chicken piccata is just $7.99, so you don't have to break the bank to enjoy a high-quality dish.
This chicken piccata received rave reviews online
Many of the commenters on @traderjoesfoodreviews' Instagram post only had good things to say about this pre-cooked chicken dish. "I love this and buy it each week," raved one user. "I think this one is really good!! We save the leftover sauce for pasta," another follower agreed. Another user said that they couldn't wait to try the dish, explaining: "I always wanted to cook chicken piccata, but it's very complicated and it has a lot of ingredients that i don't have in my pantry."
Other creative shoppers responded with their own suggestions for how to prepare this chicken. "One of my favs!!! I make some Angel hair pasta and squeeze some lemon on it to pair with the chicken!" @isamaldo wrote. "This is one of my favorites from TJ! I cook Trader's capellini pasta to accompany the chicken with a small arugula salad. A great and easy meal!" @halliematthews recommended. If these reviews are to be believed, there seems to be no wrong way to enjoy this dish. So if you've been looking for some simple, delicious meals to eat during those busy weeks when you just can't afford to spend a lot of time in the kitchen, then this chicken piccata should be at the top of your list the next time you visit Trader Joe's.