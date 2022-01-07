Duff Goldman Had The Perfect Response To Turtle Bullying
The internet is a magical place that we can turn to for hilarious food memes and deliciously popular recipes, among many other things. However, there are also some major downsides to the World Wide Web, including cyberbullying. According to Statista, 44% of adults in the United States experienced online harassment in 2020, and that trend seems like it may continue into 2022 (and not only with humans). For example, when the National Aquarium in Baltimore, Maryland, tweeted a photo of one of its habitants — a pig-nosed turtle named Funzo — earlier this week in honor of its 28th birthday, the reptile sadly became a victim of cyberbullying on the social media platform.
"What's with all the hate?!" the National Aquarium's account said in response to the bullies, along with a graphic showing some of the jabs made at the turtle's expense (via Twitter). "Funzo doesn't deserve this. #JusticeForFunzo," it added, and justice certainly was served. Several people proceeded to chime in to defend the adorable critter, including Food Network star and former Baltimore resident Duff Goldman.
Duff Goldman has no tolerance for Funzo's bullies
The city of Baltimore holds a special place in Duff Goldman's heart. According to Food Network, the 47-year-old pastry chef attended college at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, before heading out to California for culinary school. After doing some work in Colorado, the chef returned to Baltimore to open his first Charm City Cakes location, which many fans will recall was the subject of "Ace of Cakes" on Food Network. Currently, Goldman resides in Los Angeles, but, as he explained to the Baltimore Business Journal, his roots are in Baltimore. Therefore, when he saw fellow Baltimorean, Funzo the pig-nosed turtle, getting trolled online, he knew he had to intervene.
"Next person that teases Funzo never gets a cake from me ever again. Don't mess with a Baltimore turtle," the celebrity baker said in a tweet on January 6 that has since received more than 170 likes. Funzo has received an influx of love from other Twitter users, as well, which hasn't gone unnoticed by the staff at the National Aquarium. "We couldn't be more pleased with the outpouring of support for our beloved pig-nosed turtle friend, Funzo!" Ashleigh Clews, a curator at the aquarium's Animal Care and Rescue Center, told Newsweek. To those who do troll online, you may want to take this as a sign to reconsider your hobby, as it could mean no more cake from Duff Goldman for the rest of your life.