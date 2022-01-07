Duff Goldman Had The Perfect Response To Turtle Bullying

The city of Baltimore holds a special place in Duff Goldman's heart. According to Food Network, the 47-year-old pastry chef attended college at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, before heading out to California for culinary school. After doing some work in Colorado, the chef returned to Baltimore to open his first Charm City Cakes location, which many fans will recall was the subject of "Ace of Cakes" on Food Network. Currently, Goldman resides in Los Angeles, but, as he explained to the Baltimore Business Journal, his roots are in Baltimore. Therefore, when he saw fellow Baltimorean, Funzo the pig-nosed turtle, getting trolled online, he knew he had to intervene.

"Next person that teases Funzo never gets a cake from me ever again. Don't mess with a Baltimore turtle," the celebrity baker said in a tweet on January 6 that has since received more than 170 likes. Funzo has received an influx of love from other Twitter users, as well, which hasn't gone unnoticed by the staff at the National Aquarium. "We couldn't be more pleased with the outpouring of support for our beloved pig-nosed turtle friend, Funzo!" Ashleigh Clews, a curator at the aquarium's Animal Care and Rescue Center, told Newsweek. To those who do troll online, you may want to take this as a sign to reconsider your hobby, as it could mean no more cake from Duff Goldman for the rest of your life.