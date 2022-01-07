Alex Guarnaschelli's Tribute To Sidney Poitier Has Instagram In Tears

Legendary Hollywood actor Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94, according to the BBC. Tributes have begun pouring in for Poitier, who was the first Black man to win an Oscar for best actor for his performance in the 1963 film, "Lilies of the Field." Former President Barack Obama shared on Twitter, "Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together," adding that he "opened doors for a generation of actors."

Oprah Winfrey also paid tribute to Poitier on Twitter, calling him her brother, friend, mentor, and much more. Fans may recall that several years ago, Winfrey arranged a special dinner for Poitier at the Beverly Hills restaurant, Spago, run by renowned chef Wolfgang Puck. The chef was close with Poitier, as well, and shared a tweet as he remembered his friend. "A big hole in the world today as we say goodbye to one of the greatest man ever lived, Sir Sidney Poitier, and the godfather of our two boys," Puck wrote. He is joined in his remembrance of Poitier by chef and Food Network star, Alex Guarnaschelli.