McDonald's Australia Just Launched Its Own Line Of Swimwear

Would you like fries with that swimsuit? In an interesting new move, McDonald's has partnered up on a swimwear line that takes the idea of happy meals to the next level. Of course, this isn't the first time McD's has partnered with another brand, but it might be one of the most enjoyable fast food mashups we've seen in a while. It was the brainchild of Budgy Smuggler, an Australian swimwear brand that was reportedly started as a joke when a person wrote the brand phrase across the back of a mate's "speedo-style" bottoms. Continuing the irony, the brand further describes itself saying, "Why it has been successful, we have no idea." The company even acknowledges that they spelled "budgy" wrong, noting it should really be "budgie." For those unaware, a budgie is a popular and pretty little bird in the parakeet family that can mimic human sounds and is often enjoyed as a pet (via The Spruce Pets).

Capitalizing on this humor, Budgy Smuggler teamed up with Maccas (Australian for McDonald's) to create the line, which is now out in time for the heights of Australian summer. McDonald's Australia senior brand manager Liz Whitbread shares, "Whether it's lounging on one of Australia's iconic beaches or dipping in and out of the pool, this summer is all about doing things we love with people we love" (via News.com) — and what better way to do so than with one of these new pieces?