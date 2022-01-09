The Surprising Reason Wagamama's Tea Mugs Are Disappearing

Literary giant Oscar Wilde once said, per Brainy Quote, "the only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about," but we're thinking the Japanese-themed restaurant chain, Wagamama, might beg to differ.

Green tea, the complimentary beverage traditionally served in beautiful Japanese-style tea mugs, appears to be going through a transition at Wagamama restaurants across Britain. Instead of the usual beautiful green ceramic cup, you may find your tea is served in a simple glass or generic mug– and the reason is criminal.

TikTok users have taken to social media to post the theft of the popular teacups. One user posted a TikTok video sharing, what seems to be, the theft of the mug. The video is captioned, "When you see the green tea cups at Wagamamas," followed by a voiceover by comedian Chris Klemens saying "you're coming home with me!"

The cups have been disappearing from the Asian-themed restaurant chain and showing up on social media as prized Wagamama loot. TikTok user, izziallard, proudly displayed what she captions "the haul" which shows three cups, a wooden noodle soup spoon, and a sake cup with the trending "you're coming home with me!" voiceover.