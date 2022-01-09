Real Housewife Wants To Combat This 'Stigma' With Non-Alcoholic Rose

For fans of "The Real Housewives of New York City," Luann de Lesseps' move to create a non-alcoholic drink may not come as a surprise. Some may recall de Lesseps' affinity for non-alcoholic rosé and her announcement of entering the beverage industry on the Season 13 finale (via Bravo TV). For the reality TV star, the creation of Fosé Rosé is all about giving people the option not to choose an alcoholic drink – or sparkling water. "No one likes to be judged for ordering a glass of Perrier," de Lesseps told Page Six, "I wanted to make things easier for people who are sober. It's also great for people who still drink and just want to take a break from alcohol."

Unfortunately, peer pressure doesn't exactly go away once you get your high school diploma. The social pressure to drink can be a real influence on adults. De Lesseps told Page Six she created her non-alcoholic sparkling wine in hopes that "it can help take away the stigma of making the choice not to drink." She also said she would be interested in creating other non-alcoholic wines in the future. So, if Fosé Rosé turns out to be a hit, who knows, there could someday be a dry red that's perfectly fitting for Dry January.