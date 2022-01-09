The Reason Texas Supermarket Parking Lots Are Going To The Birds

In Texas, hordes of grackles gather in the wide-open parking lots of H-E-B and other grocery stores as darkness sets in. "They love French fries," Walter Wehtje, an ornithologist based in Fort Collins, told Austin's radio station KUT. After all, these massive plazas are usually good places to find scraps of food.

However, while French fries is an answer that's both funny and speaks to everyone who has had to battle off avian raiders, there's a bit more to it than the birds' desire for fast food. Human-grackle cohabitation began in Mexico, Wehtje explains, when the Aztecs kept the birds to cultivate their feathers. They allowed the grackles to flock around the city unharmed to ensure a continued supply, leading to the birds feeling comfortable in manmade environments even when they migrated northwards.

In addition to providing French fries, supermarkets offer increased visibility. Jessica Yorzinski with Texas A&M told KXAN Austin that the grackles also benefit from the artificial lighting in store parking lots, making them even more appealing. Moreover, parking lots are probably one of the few areas that combine both easy scavenging and the space to encompass the massive grackle flocks that roost together. There's strength in numbers, but numbers take space.