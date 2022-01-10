This Surf And Turf Wellington Is 'Next Level'

Beef Wellington is a classic dish, with iconic versions by the likes of Julia Child and Gordon Ramsay. Lobster Wellington is a good shellfish-themed take on it. But you know what could make either recipe even better? Combining them.

And that's precisely what Michael Ponzio, executive chef at the Union League Club at Chicago, did on New Year's Eve. On Instagram, he revealed his Surf and Turf Wellington, which is essentially a beef Wellington with lobster filling. "Surf and Turf Wellington... why only have filet when you can take it to the next level?" he asked. This unique dish also includes shallots, garlic, portobello mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, prosciutto, and puff pastry.

Without a doubt, the recipe has blown the minds of Ponzio's followers. "Bro this is next level!" one wrote. "Who even are you bro???" another asked. "Putting us all to shake [sic] with this one. You have some major talent, brother." Between the ingredients and measurements Ponzio provides in the video's description and the video itself, you can try putting together the Surf and Turf to see just how next-level — or to use Master Chef's favorite word, "elevated" — the dish really is.