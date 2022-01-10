This Fluffy Pup Might Be Costco's Cutest 'Executive' Member

As a major retailer, Costco tries to ensure that it caters to different kinds of shoppers at its stores. This includes pet owners who can purchase items for their pets in bulk at reasonable prices. According to a Reddit user, getting a Costco membership for a pet is a good investment, especially if you can get access to a Costco pharmacy. There, you're likely to find medicine at cheaper rates compared to veterinary clinics.

The Redditor wrote, "When I had two Labrador Retrievers I would make back my membership fee on the difference in the cost of dog food and treats vs. buying that of equal quality elsewhere, and do so within a handful of months." According to a piece by SheKnows, pet owners can get their hands on a variety of products such as pet food, toy bundles, accessories, and furniture designed with the comfort of pets in mind.

Meanwhile, another Redditor put up a photo of their cute doggo with a Costco dog toy, leading to excited reactions from others on the website's r/Costco group. The caption was adorable, too, and it read: "An executive membership is a must for me."