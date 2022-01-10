This Real Estate Listing Gives A Rare Peek Into Julia Child's Former Home

If you watched some of Julia Child's original cooking program or saw Meryl Streep's depiction of the famous chef in "Julie and Julia," you've already taken a glimpse into Child's home and saw where all of the culinary magic happened, per Architectural Digest. Child started cooking in the house as far back as 1956. She taught French culinary lessons to women in addition to shooting her television show from her kitchen, which received a variety of remodels over the years. If you now want to own a piece of culinary history, you can purchase this iconic domicile for a cool $3.5 million.

Don't expect Child's former home to take you back to the '50s, though. The Redfin listing gives a detailed layout of the property, and after an extensive renovation process, the yellow-sided home now features updated amenities and home accents, including a kitchen to match this century. Child originally purchased and installed a $400 Garland Model 182 commercial gas stove and griddle for the kitchen that she used to prepare her famous recipes on. The current kitchen setup lacks this historic culinary touch, and instead resembles a modern kitchen with a gas range, double oven, and heaps of counter space.

The rest of the house appears equally modern. All-white bathrooms and bedrooms compliment exposed brick accent walls — and at first glance, you might never know that Julia Child lived there.