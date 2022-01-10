This Real Estate Listing Gives A Rare Peek Into Julia Child's Former Home
If you watched some of Julia Child's original cooking program or saw Meryl Streep's depiction of the famous chef in "Julie and Julia," you've already taken a glimpse into Child's home and saw where all of the culinary magic happened, per Architectural Digest. Child started cooking in the house as far back as 1956. She taught French culinary lessons to women in addition to shooting her television show from her kitchen, which received a variety of remodels over the years. If you now want to own a piece of culinary history, you can purchase this iconic domicile for a cool $3.5 million.
Don't expect Child's former home to take you back to the '50s, though. The Redfin listing gives a detailed layout of the property, and after an extensive renovation process, the yellow-sided home now features updated amenities and home accents, including a kitchen to match this century. Child originally purchased and installed a $400 Garland Model 182 commercial gas stove and griddle for the kitchen that she used to prepare her famous recipes on. The current kitchen setup lacks this historic culinary touch, and instead resembles a modern kitchen with a gas range, double oven, and heaps of counter space.
The rest of the house appears equally modern. All-white bathrooms and bedrooms compliment exposed brick accent walls — and at first glance, you might never know that Julia Child lived there.
A whole new look for Child's house
Town & Country reports that a number of extensive remodels have, for the most part, completely transformed the look of Julia Child's former house. Child moved into this 1870 Colonial-style house back in 1948, but the house situated in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood was built after the Civil War by the notable carpenter Edgar Murphy. Architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen then revamped and modernized the whole house in the '70s, adding in a wall of windows. Many original aspects disappeared to time, as tenants, including Georgetown students, neglected the property over the years.
Rory Veevers-Carter, a house-flipper and software entrepreneur then bought the house several years ago and started the renovation process. Their Instagram page documents the whole home transformation, and curious fans of culinary history can see exactly how the home shaped up into its current form. Veevers-Carter hasn't forgotten the history of this location, and the renovation appears to come with a glass case honoring Child.
If you have a few million dollars on hand and want to own a fantastic piece of cooking history, or you just want to take a sneak peek into a home that helped define home cooking, make sure to take a look at the Redfin listing while it's on the market.