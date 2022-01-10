This Chick-Fil-A Operator's Alleged Vaccine Memo Has Fans Seeing Red

In late 2021, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 began to infect people across the globe, the operator of a Chick-fil-A restaurant circulated a memo to his staff to make them aware of pandemic-related federal mandates, as one Reddit user shared. He explained that staff would be required to present proof of full vaccination or to wear a mask at all times while working and have weekly COVID-19 tests. Controversy arose because Tim Odom's memo was less of an impartial relaying of federal policies and more of a rant against the Biden Administration and "Democrat Overlords," which has some users seeing red.

This isn't the first time that Chick-fil-A has found itself at the center of a political debate. Last summer, Republican senator Lindsey Graham defended Chick-fil-A when Democratic lawmakers petitioned to keep the chain from opening at a New York rest stop (via Facebook). Their protests were in response to the chain's history of donating money to anti-LGBTQ+ organizations, tweeted New York State Assembly member Harry Bronson. The incident prompted Chick-fil-A to share a statement clarifying that it "does not have a political or social agenda" (via Fox News). Nevertheless, one Redditor expressed anger that Odom appears to be "desperate to politicize" the pandemic — and that was before the post got readers so agitated that Reddit felt compelled to suspend comments on it.