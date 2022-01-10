Whole Foods Just Made A Surprising Claim About This Controversial Policy

Whole Foods stirred up a scandal in 2020 when employees of the grocery chain said they were punished (and, in some cases, fired) for wearing Black Lives Matter-printed face masks and other apparel, according to The New York Times. The Amazon-owned company denied the allegations and clarified that its dress code prohibits any non- company-related slogans. Affected employees across four states collectively filed a class-action lawsuit in defense of their attire, saying that the dress code had not been enforced for other slogans, such as those for LGBTQ+ rights, and was unfairly enforced for Black Lives Matter.

Per Business Insider, the National Labor Relations Board alleged that Whole Foods acted illegally and violated workers' rights by banning employees from wearing the printed apparel. In 2022, the case is still moving along. Most recently, Whole Foods has responded to the NLRB by doubling down on its controversial dress code policies, accusing the board of infringing upon its rights as a company (via Bloomberg).