Twitter Is Furious About Red Lobster's Paid Sick Leave Policy

Earlier today, Substack newsletter Popular Information highlighted Red Lobster's paid sick leave policy — or lack thereof. The article, researched in collaboration with the publication More Perfect Union, detailed how the national seafood chain only grants workers paid sick leave in some locations, such as those in states where it is legally required to do so. This would be considered by some to be exploitative during normal times. During a pandemic, however, the policy is even more controversial.

"I worry that co-workers who have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 family member would still come to work," one Red Lobster employee explained. "We live paycheck to paycheck. We can't sit at home without pay." This worker's fears were echoed by others who said that they are urged by managers to work even when they are sick. When the story's author, Judd Legum, posted a link to the article on Twitter, it struck a chord with social media users. One response said, "I never had Red lobster and now reading this, I never will. This is a food safety problem. Forcing sick people to handle food will only get more people sick."