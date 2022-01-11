Reddit Is Impressed With This High-Tech Kroger 'Smart Cart'

Shopping for groceries can be fun, but most can agree there can be a fair amount of hassle involved. For example, finding the peanut butter after the remodel your go-to grocery store can be quite the fiasco, not to mention budgeting for groceries, shopping the sales, and trying to beat the crowds. That's why Kroger grocery stores are testing out the KroGo program, featuring smart shopping carts designed by Caper, that help with all of the above.

So far, the program is only being tested in the Cincinnati area, but if accepted as a staple and expanded to all locations, it could completely change the food shopping experience. Kroger customers and employees took to Reddit to discuss the smart carts, and some seem happy with the carts so far. "They have these at my Kroger and they've worked just fine for everyone here," said one employee. "We have had them at my store for about 4 months," said another employee, adding "and people really seem to like them."

"These are in 5 or 6 stores here in Cincy and they are getting a bunch of usage by customers," said another, pointing out that "they are weather proof," in response to comments about how the carts would fare in rain, heat, and snow. But not everyone is convinced these carts are a good idea.