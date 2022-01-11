Reddit's Got Jokes About This Starbucks Spinach Feta 'Moment'

Seeing a breakfast wrap taped to a tree is quite an unusual sight, but that's exactly what a Starbucks barista shared with the internet on January 10th. In a Reddit thread, the user posted a picture with very little context. It's unclear if the user did this to the tree, or if was simply documenting what was observed. Either way, it can be agreed that the post is a strange one. The only text provided states the obvious, "Spinach Feta on a tree." We have to ask, how can you not point out the fact that the one in the picture is folding over the tape?

The Starbucks wrap with spinach, feta cheese, and egg whites is touted as one of the tastier breakfast items and is also a healthy option, so it seems like a waste to attach it to a tree. And while some may see this as absurd because, well, you could be eating it instead, others are using the photo as an opportunity for clever remarks.