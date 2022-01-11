National Bagel Day 2022: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals

Bagels have found fans ever since they popped up in Poland back in the 14th century, per Living on the Cheap. The baked good continues to go strong centuries later and now even has a dedicated holiday. If you love bagels and want to get a great deal on a dozen, you can't miss January 15, better known as National Bagel Day. Many bagel-centric restaurants plan to give out free bagels to celebrate the occasion and if you truly love this morning staple, you can even plan to hit a few eateries that intend to dish out the goods.

Bruegger's Bagels plans to give away a free bagel with cream cheese when you purchase another bagel through the restaurant's app. This deal starts on January 15, but lasts all the way to January 31. Meanwhile, Einstein Bros. Bagels wants to give you an egg sandwich when you purchase anything else from the store via their app. Like Bruegger's Bagels, Einstein Bros. Bagels promotion runs from January 15 to the 31st.

If you find yourself in California, make your way to Noah's New York Bagels for a free egg sandwich on a bagel with the purchase of anything else from the store on the restaurant's app from January 15 to January 31. Bagel fans in the Midwest can also visit Barry Bagels for a free bagel with cream cheese when you purchase another bagel with cream cheese and a drink (via Coupon Cabin). This deal takes place only on January 15, but doesn't require an in-app purchase.