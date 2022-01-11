Feedfeed Is Being Sued. Here's Why

Last week, Rachel Gurjar and Sahara Henry-Bohoskey filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against Feedfeed, a digital media company that primarily crowdsources recipes from Instagram. According to The Washington Post, they claim that while working there, they suffered racist and sexist comments, had their advancement deliberately slowed, and were consistently underpaid. Among their allegations were that Jake Cohen, former editorial and test kitchen director, verbally abused them by mocking Gurjar's non-native English, for example. They also said that founders Dan and Julie Resnick denied them overtime pay for work done on nights and weekends, and they barred them from the promotions they wanted for years by changing the job qualifications. All the while, Gurjar and Henry-Bohoskey were touted as evidence of Feedfeed's diverse and inclusive company culture. One year ago, they resigned.

Feedfeed denies the severity of the women's complaints. On Instagram, the Resnicks wrote, "We take the allegations of this nature very seriously and spent many months investigating each claim with a team of legal and HR experts. While we would never want to invalidate someone's feelings, the complaint is built on false, inaccurate, and misleading information." The company paid both Gurjar and Henry-Bohoskey about $30,000 each to make up for withheld overtime payments, but both told Today that the money did not cover the hours they worked.