Why This New Jersey Mayor Wants To Ban Chick-Fil-A From A Rest Stop

Chick-Fil-A is seeing backlash against proposals to open a new restaurant — again. In September, the Kansas City International Airport decided to remove Chick-fil-A from its future dining options. This time, a councilman and the mayor of Bloomfield, New Jersey, have asked the New Jersey Turnpike Authority not to allow the chain's expansion into the Brookdale South rest stop on the Garden State Parkway. "Chick-fil-A imposes its religion on employees, customers and operators and as a publicly funded entity, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority should not allow this type of business on the Parkway," Councilman Rich Rockwell said in a statement shared with northjersey.com. Mayor Michael Venezia released a similar statement, claiming that Chick-fil-A's discriminatory behaviors go against the values of the city.

Their oppositions to Chick-fil-A stem from the fact that the company used to donate to anti-LGBTQ+ organizations, stopping in 2020 due to public backlash. Its owner, Dan Cathy, however, has continued to make personal donations to prominent anti-equality organizations, per The Daily Beast.