Why Food Lion Just Recalled 2 Of Its Salad Kits

Food Lion prides itself on its produce, promising that you will "bring home the freshest fruits and vegetables" and "get what's best in season and your everyday favorites at low prices" (via the Food Lion website). However, you may have noticed that it has not been an ideal time to buy pre-packaged salads in many parts of the country. If you live or do your grocery shopping in Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, or West Virginia, which are the 10 Southeastern or Midatlantic states in which Food Lion's 1,100 supermarket locations can be found (via the Food Lion FAQ page), then you will want to take note of the following important food safety information. This information appeared as a press release on the "Newsroom" page of the Food Lion website.

According to the press release, Food Lion is pulling two different prepared salad kits that are sold in its stores. One is the Cobb Salad Kit. The other is the Chef's Salad Kit. The kits in question would have been obtained directly from Food Lion's Deli Department between the dates of December 26, 2021, and January 10, 2022. All such salad kits that were sold or were available for sale during such time are subject to this recall. Here is the reason for this latest Food Lion recall and what you should do if you think you might have purchased either of these salad kits.