Why You'll Soon See Cinnabon And Auntie Anne's Outside The Mall

Many of us remember the time when craving a bite of Cinnabon or Auntie Anne's meant heading to the closest mall food court to pick up one of their signature treats. But that may soon change, according to the snack chains' owner, Focus Brands.

As Restaurant Business reports, Focus Brands appears to be looking to move away from the cinnamon roll-and-pretzel tandem's original retail and food court habitats in search of other — and potentially better — opportunities. This explains why Focus signed a deal with Auntie Anne's franchisee Fresh Dining to open ten stores in New York City. Focus also entered an arrangement that saw it open Auntie Anne's first-ever drive-thru in partnership with Jamba in Texas.

Focus chief development officer Brian Krause says the latest moves to get Cinnabon and Auntie Anne's to spread their wings is neither novel nor new. "Cobranding has been around for many years at Focus, but primarily in the captive market/mall space. Where we're starting to lean in more, we continue to evolve the cobrand outside of those mall locations. That's where we're starting to see more of those open over the past couple of years."