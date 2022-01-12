This Restaurant Put Martha Stewart's Name On Hot Dogs
Martha Stewart is responsible for a ton of signature recipes. Eater claims that the personality's mac and cheese ranks as the very best Thanksgiving side dish out there, and per Food Network, her apple pies allegedly rank second to none. While you might associate the chef with home and garden tips or cozy home-cooked meals, you probably don't associate Martha Stewart with street food.
Well, maybe you should, thanks to one hot dog establishment's ode to Stewart in the form of a signature sausage. Stewart recently showed off an Instagram post detailing her latest lunch outing with a caption reading, "Lunch at Pinks. On la brea ! Years ago I designed a hot dog there and it is still on the menu and still a best seller!!!!" Fans loved the picture; one chimed in with, "please bring one home for me!!!" while another said "The one and only time I've been to Pink's, I ordered the Martha dog."
A hot dog joint that honors the stars
If you want to enjoy a signature Martha Stewart hot dog, you, too, need to make your way to Pink's. According to the restaurant's website, the personality's signature dish consists of a nine inch hot dog topped with relish, onions, bacon, chopped tomatoes, sauerkraut, and sour cream for a cool $8.95. If you crave another star-studded wiener, you can also pick up an Italian-themed hot dog named after Giada De Laurentiis that comes with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, chopped tomatoes, and shredded mozzarella cheese atop a nine inch sausage.
According to Stewart's website, Pink's added the item as far back as 2011 after Martha Stewart visited the eatery. The establishment created the item in her honor and it appears to have maintained the same ingredients ever since it hit menus over a decade ago. If you ever get a hankering for a fun hot dog with a celebrity pedigree, make sure you hit up Pink's next time you visit Los Angeles and get ready to start associating Stewart with more than just home-cooked food.