This Restaurant Put Martha Stewart's Name On Hot Dogs

Martha Stewart is responsible for a ton of signature recipes. Eater claims that the personality's mac and cheese ranks as the very best Thanksgiving side dish out there, and per Food Network, her apple pies allegedly rank second to none. While you might associate the chef with home and garden tips or cozy home-cooked meals, you probably don't associate Martha Stewart with street food.

Well, maybe you should, thanks to one hot dog establishment's ode to Stewart in the form of a signature sausage. Stewart recently showed off an Instagram post detailing her latest lunch outing with a caption reading, "Lunch at Pinks. On la brea ! Years ago I designed a hot dog there and it is still on the menu and still a best seller!!!!" Fans loved the picture; one chimed in with, "please bring one home for me!!!" while another said "The one and only time I've been to Pink's, I ordered the Martha dog."