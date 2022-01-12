Why Dwindling White Oak Numbers Could Be Disastrous For US Whiskey

When it comes to aging whiskey, distilleries have a penchant for selecting oak barrels. According to Rocky Mountain Barrel Company, whiskey producers consider oak the best wood to use for the aging process because it contains certain compounds that add spice and additional flavors to the spirit. Some prefer to use European oak, which adds spice, vanilla, and wood notes to the flavor, while others like Mongolian oak that lends the flavors of vanilla, coconut, spicy rye, and sandalwood to the final product. Overall, most distilleries prefer American white oak due to its affordability, its ability to imbue whiskey with notes of vanilla, caramel, and coconut, and its tight cell structure.

American white oak barrels rank as a top barrel type due to these attributes, per Harlem Standard. Thanks to its popularity, foresters and whiskey companies need to constantly replant this type of tree in order to meet the demand of spirit connoisseurs. Climate change and adverse weather conditions particularly affect the growth patterns of this tree, and as a result, organizations like the White Oak Initiative came to be in order to protect the trees and ensure they stay readily available (via Food & Wine). Despite the preservation methods used for years to keep the supply steady, American white oak trees now appear to face imminent danger.