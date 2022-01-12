Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its Thin Jicama Wraps

When you need to spice up your daily meal plan, you can't go wrong with jicama. This root native to Mexico has a nice crunch, mild flavor, and proves incredibly versatile in cooking. According to Have A Plant, chefs can incorporate this vegetable into a salad, roast it in the oven, and even turn it into chips. Trader Joe's now has a product that makes this root even more versatile and fans on social media can't get enough of it.

Instagrammer @traderjoeslist spotted the brand's jicama wraps during a recent grocery run and snapped a picture. They posted the find alongside the caption, "JICAMA WRAPS $3.99 These have been a staple in my life since they first arrived at #traderjoes a few years ago. I used to have to go to other grocers to find them, then one day they arrived at TJs and I was ecstatic! For those that are unfamiliar with #jicama wraps, they are the perfect substitute to tortillas and can be enjoyed raw or put them on the griddle to get a softer, less crunchy wrap. They are low in carbs, #glutenfree and #vegan. Two wraps have only 15 calories and 1g net carbs!!"

Fans felt equally excited for the find and didn't hold back in the comment section.