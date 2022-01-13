Kelsea Ballerini's Hilarious Reaction To Anesthesia Involved Nuggets

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini enjoys snacking on fast food whenever she gets a chance. Per Delish, she's known for sharing glimpses of her trips to popular restaurants such as McDonald's and Taco Bell and is also partial to Chick-fil-A. In fact, she once claimed, "We get a weekly platter of Chick-fil-A on tour. Swear!"

The musician told Shape last year that she doesn't like to stop herself from eating the food items that she loves and practices moderation instead. She explained, "I've always been an 80/20 person as far as food and drinking. I try to do what's good for me 80 percent of the time. The other 20 percent of the time, I just enjoy my life." McDonald's is on her agenda about once every month, and she's a fan of the chain's chicken nuggets. In 2017, the fast food brand even gifted her a bouquet filled with chicken nuggets instead of flowers, which motivated the singer to write on Twitter, "hey @mcdonalds, you get me. thanks for the best surprise ever last night."