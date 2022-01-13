Valentine's Day Kit Kat Bars Just Hit Costco And Shoppers Are Stoked

Mid-January, early celebrations of Valentine's Day are already on the rise, and just in time, Kit Kat has reissued its holiday-themed crispy candy bars at Costco. This week, Costco fan account @costcohotfinds uploaded their discovery of the celebratory treats to both their Instagram and TikTok accounts. They revealed towering piles of bags of miniature Kit Kats in different varieties, including regular milk chocolate, vanilla, and the Valentine's-appropriate pink strawberry. "160 Miniature KitKats in assorted flavors!!!" they wrote on Instagram. "Yes, please!! Perfect Valentine's Decor and as a bonus, they're delicious."

"Ohhhh How much does this necessity cost," one TikTok user asked, to which the account replied, "$11.99." Most social media followers seem to be excited about the big bags of treats. "I'm about to break my quarantine time just to go get a bag," one person joked, while another said, "I think I need to make a Costco run." Slipped into the excitement was a sliver of discontent about some of the flavors. "Strawberry ones are awful in my opinion," one user grumbled. "The vanilla is OK but chocolate still rules."