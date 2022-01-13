The Best Appetizer At Red Lobster According To Nearly 24% Of People

Registered dietician Meredith Price told Eat This, Not That! that Red Lobster's Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms are the chain's healthiest first-course option. However, the dish's promising nutritional value didn't make it a favorite for the restaurant's fans, with only 8.79% of choosing the starter as the "best" in Mashed's poll. The Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoons fared only marginally better with 9.28% of the vote, while the Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops rang in at third-worst with 73 votes from 11.89% of respondents.

When the eatery isn't running its Endless Shrimp promotion, shrimp fanatics can still get their fix of the bite-sized crustaceans by ordering the Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail to start their meal. The appetizer didn't receive the highest number of votes from Mashed readers, but it did get nods from 14.98% of respondents, making it a fairly decent first-course option. Customers also favored the chain's Langostino Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip as well as the Calamari, which received votes from 15.15% and 16.12% of survey participants, respectively. Though there is another shareable that might be an even better beginning to your feast: Mozzarella Sticks, which was ultimately named Red Lobster's best appetizer by 23.78% of Mashed readers.

This may be a bit surprising since the app contains no traces of the ocean-based ingredients that are the chain's proverbial bread and butter. Then again, considering how much seafood and fish you'll likely chow down on throughout the rest of your Red Lobster meal, perhaps starting off with fried cheese is a good route to go.