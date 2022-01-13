Robert Irvine Just Set The Record Straight About 'Dirty' Restaurants

Reality programs like "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Restaurant: Impossible" derive a lot of their entertainment from just how dysfunctional the restaurants appear when the celebrity chef arrives. Mold? Good. Rats? Better. It does, however, raise the question about how these establishments manage to stay open long enough for their rehabilitation to occur. Surely, there must be health inspectors, right?

This is what two people asked Robert Irvine yesterday after watching the latest episode of "Restaurant: Impossible." "I saw a sticker that gave them an A rating from the same year," Irvine explained on Twitter. However, he doubted the inspector did a thorough job because "it doesn't get that dirty overnight."

Irvine elaborated on that explanation when he addressed a second question on Twitter about how the restaurant was allowed to operate for so long. He reiterated that the sticker was given earlier that year, but added that local governments do not have enough health inspectors to conduct frequent follow-up checks, especially when the restaurant has already passed the initial inspection. "Some don't get them inspected for a couple years," he continued, "ridiculous if you ask me .. should be more priority."