Robert Irvine Just Set The Record Straight About 'Dirty' Restaurants
Reality programs like "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Restaurant: Impossible" derive a lot of their entertainment from just how dysfunctional the restaurants appear when the celebrity chef arrives. Mold? Good. Rats? Better. It does, however, raise the question about how these establishments manage to stay open long enough for their rehabilitation to occur. Surely, there must be health inspectors, right?
This is what two people asked Robert Irvine yesterday after watching the latest episode of "Restaurant: Impossible." "I saw a sticker that gave them an A rating from the same year," Irvine explained on Twitter. However, he doubted the inspector did a thorough job because "it doesn't get that dirty overnight."
Irvine elaborated on that explanation when he addressed a second question on Twitter about how the restaurant was allowed to operate for so long. He reiterated that the sticker was given earlier that year, but added that local governments do not have enough health inspectors to conduct frequent follow-up checks, especially when the restaurant has already passed the initial inspection. "Some don't get them inspected for a couple years," he continued, "ridiculous if you ask me .. should be more priority."
The issues facing health inspectors
The lack of health inspectors available to rigorously check restaurants is not a new problem. Six years ago, a similar conversation began on Reddit where the same explanation for why there are so many unhygienic restaurants still open was given: "Too many restaurants and not enough health inspectors... [Plus if] they do come and you have violations, they tell you what they are and you have 24hrs to fix them. If you fix them then you're clear for another year."
In fact, this particular labor shortage was even posing problems in March 2019, a year before the pandemic set in. CBS Pittsburgh reported that the number of health inspectors had dropped by 20%, leaving some places unchecked since 2016. "I think they've always been understaffed, and the reason they're understaffed is that the job doesn't pay enough," one restauranteur speculated to CBS.
Another issue is that health inspectors run the risk of finding themselves in potentially dangerous situations. After all, their job is to threaten other people's jobs if a level of hygiene is not met. As the Phoenix New Times discovered in 2016, health inspections can quickly become shouting matches or worse: "Then [the restaurant owner] swung [a meat tenderizer] toward the inspector, missing her by just a few inches, according to a police report." While that is obviously an extreme example, it highlights the stressful environments in which health inspectors have to work.