Padma Lakshmi Claps Back At Hater Accusing Her Of 'Thirst Traps'
Author, actress, and TV host Padma Lakshmi definitely knows how to respond to trolls and stand up for herself. In 2020, some folks called the "Top Chef" host "immoral" for the way she chose to dress in one of her cooking videos on Instagram, specifically her decision to forgo wearing a bra (via Page Six). Lakshmi obviously didn't stay quiet and came up with a witty comeback for the haters.
In her next Instagram video, she wore two bras instead of one while cooking lasagna and wrote, "I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I'm wearing two today ... but seriously, let's not police women's bodies in 2020 ok?" Now, someone else has made a comment about Lakshmi on Twitter. She shot back with a clever response of her own, prompting several supporters to express their appreciation.
Her response is on point
It all started when someone posted a tweet about the celebrated cookbook author that read, "All [Padma Lakshmi] does is eat dope food and post thirst traps. I've wasted my life not doing the same." Lakshmi responded rather quickly, posting a short video clip of herself in a shiny backless dress with a simple question for the troll, "But can you make it look as good?"
The TV host's fans happily rooted for her: One of them wrote that she should definitely continue doing what she does. Someone also noted that they have appreciated her work "on many levels" and admire the fact that she has tried hard to educate her viewers about the cuisines "brought into American culture by different groups of immigrants and indigenous people." They added, "It's a gift to us all." Another fan stated that Padma Lakshmi doesn't simply eat tasty dishes: She makes an effort to prepare delicious meals, shares cooking tips with her fans, and talks to food icons to spread her passion for food among all of her viewers.