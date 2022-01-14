Padma Lakshmi Claps Back At Hater Accusing Her Of 'Thirst Traps'

Author, actress, and TV host Padma Lakshmi definitely knows how to respond to trolls and stand up for herself. In 2020, some folks called the "Top Chef" host "immoral" for the way she chose to dress in one of her cooking videos on Instagram, specifically her decision to forgo wearing a bra (via Page Six). Lakshmi obviously didn't stay quiet and came up with a witty comeback for the haters.

In her next Instagram video, she wore two bras instead of one while cooking lasagna and wrote, "I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I'm wearing two today ... but seriously, let's not police women's bodies in 2020 ok?" Now, someone else has made a comment about Lakshmi on Twitter. She shot back with a clever response of her own, prompting several supporters to express their appreciation.