Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Unsure About Its New Cheeseburger Burrito

If you want to dig into a burrito with some unexpected fillings, you don't have to look far. According to America Fun Fact of the Day, you can find eateries that serve up sushi burritos, octopus burritos, burritos filled with pho, and even donut burritos. While these tortilla-wrapped creations have the potential to tempt some diners, not every item hits the mark.

Trader Joe's latest take on this handheld food definitely pushes the boundaries of burrito fillings, and not every customer has jumped on board. Instagrammer @traderjoesaficionado spotted the grocery chain's cheeseburger burrito and took a picture of the find for social media. They captioned the post with text reading, "I don't know about this, friends! This is a hard pass for me. I like my cheeseburger between a bun. But that's just me!"

Fans jumped in with their own skeptical takes — one said that they'd rather just eat an In-N-Out burger, and another pointed out that "Once again, a Trader Joe's product that has more than half the RDA of sodium in it. There's NO reason for that!" Others felt unimpressed by the taste, saying, "It tasted like hamburger helper. It was just ok," while another commented, "Definitely Not my cup of tea but, I'm excited to see what other people think of it."