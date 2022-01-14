Why This Oregon Restaurant Instituted A 'No-Tipping' Policy

Before the pandemic, it looked like America's restaurants may have had a successful future embracing no-tip policies. According to Eater, the trend of wrapping gratuities into the price of meals, or instituting higher menu prices in order to pay servers a better living wage, caught on several years ago and it looked like the U.S. might have been embracing a national wave of change with revised methods for paying servers and staff in 2020. Once COVID-19 swept through the world, however, many restaurants scrambled just to stay open and it looked like this revised business model fell flat for a time being as the industry focused on survival.

Though, calls to abolish tipping have once again resurfaced. TVO reports that restaurants just don't pull in the same money that they used to, and this has led to staffing issues. Since the pandemic has encouraged cashless transactions as well, some servers also receive a smaller cut of tips as a result. One Portland-based restaurant has finally bucked the trend and made waves as a result of nixing tips, per Insider. Owners of "Russian gourmet restaurant" Kachka in the Northwest have now replaced tipping with a mandatory 22% service fee on all bills, raised its lowest wages to $25 an hour, and even extended medical insurance benefits to all of its employees.

The restaurant released an official statement supporting the change, stating, "Tipping, at its most innocent, creates inequity between 'front-of-house' and 'back-of-house' workers, and at its most sinister, continues a tradition of racism." This bold decision has sent ripples through the restaurant industry and many have taken notice.