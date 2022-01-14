Instagram Is Unimpressed With Gordon Ramsay's Paper Airplane Skills

By all accounts, it looks set to be impressive: We follow Gordon Ramsay as he finishes folding a paper airplane and walks along the top floor of the set of his new show, "Next Level Chef." (In case you haven't seen the competition show, its kitchen is divided into three levels, with the top level representing the most elite chef's quarters.) In Ramsay's paper airplane Instagram video, the text overlay reads, "How high is the set on Next Level Chef?" while the footage shows Ramsay approaching the top floor's balcony. He launches the airplane, and... it plummets.

Responses to Ramsay's painfully unsatisfying launch can best be described as tepid. "That was nowhere near as hype as I was expecting it to be," one Instagram user commented, while another felt badly for the chef: "I'm sorry the paper plane dropped like a rock. Gordon stick to food." However, others were impressed that Ramsay was able to build such an admittedly crisp paper airplane. "Chef with his paper plane skills! Woo!" one person said. Plus, plenty of people took the opportunity to compliment him on his new show.