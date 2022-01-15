Lily's Sweets Recalls Peppermint Baking Chips Over Discovery Of Soy Lecithin

Lily's Sweets has issued a voluntary recall of its Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips (via FDA). The reason for this recall is the bags of sweet chocolatey chips "may contain undeclared soy lecithin" which is a known allergen. The recall affects 18,855 cases of "7-ounce Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips," which were sold only at Walmart stores for the holiday season. The peppermint chips have not been linked to reports of any illness or injury.

Instead, these packages were accidentally co-packaged with another product in the form of a "white disc-shaped candy" that was mixed at a manufacturing facility. These candies contain ingredients that are not meant to be in the peppermint chips, including soy lecithin. Lily's Sweets is offering full refunds to customers who have purchased this item. Those seeking refunds may submit their request via an online contact form on the Lily's website. They can also reach out through Lily's consumer contact line at (877) 587-0557.