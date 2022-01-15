Trader Joe's Fans Are Loving These Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins
What could make for a more perfect morning than a cup of hot coffee and a sweet, cinnamon-y coffee cake? Perhaps nothing, unless that pastry happens to be Trader Joe's gluten-free Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffin, which delivers the same moist, fluffy muffin experience as a traditional coffee cake, without the gluten. Each muffin is made with rice flour, sour cream, and sweet bits of cinnamon and brown sugar, delivering a flavor so rich and delicious, some people can't even tell they are gluten-free (via Trader Joe's).
One shopper was so delighted by these muffins that they couldn't help but share the news with their fellow Trader Joe's fans on Reddit. "Just tried these this morning and I'm really blown away ... Trader Joe's has always had some of the best offerings in the game for me, but these were really spectacular. Perfectly moist and soft, not too sweet, and reasonably sized," u/heresthebite posted alongside a picture of the product, adding "If not for the label I really would have thought these were just stellar regular muffins."
Many other Trader Joe's fans couldn't help but concur with this positive review. "Yup! I was blown away too. I heat mine up a little, it's heaven. I've gone gluten free completely solely thanks to Trader Joe's. Almost every gluten free product they nail," agreed another user. "I just tried these last week and loved them. Tastes like an even better version of a cinnamon roll," raved u/UniversityParking414.
Shoppers don't have to be gluten-free to love these muffins
While many shoppers are grateful for the variety of tasty, gluten-free options that can be found at Trader Joe's, these muffins aren't just for the gluten intolerant. "I am not GF/restrictive but I do have a problem with these muffins. I keep buying them and they keep disappearing 2 or 4 at a time. I don't know what is happening!?!" one satisfied shopper joked on Reddit.
However, whether they follow a gluten-free diet or not, there was one other important factor customers agreed on: while they might not contain gluten, these muffins still contain a high amount of calories. That's not necessarily specific to this Trader Joe's offering — "Pretty much all muffins have an insane calorie count," Reddit user LeahMarieChamp noted.
A single cinnamon coffee cake muffin does contain 440 calories, as well as 23 grams of fat and 56 grams of carbohydrates, according to Trader Joe's. So if you're looking for a muffin that simply tastes as great as it looks, it seems you can't go wrong with this gluten-free snack. But if you are trying to be mindful of your calories, maybe splitting your muffins into smaller portions is the best way to enjoy this tasty treat. After all, that just means you'll get to stretch out each pack of these delicious muffins a little bit longer.