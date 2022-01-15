Trader Joe's Fans Are Loving These Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins

What could make for a more perfect morning than a cup of hot coffee and a sweet, cinnamon-y coffee cake? Perhaps nothing, unless that pastry happens to be Trader Joe's gluten-free Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffin, which delivers the same moist, fluffy muffin experience as a traditional coffee cake, without the gluten. Each muffin is made with rice flour, sour cream, and sweet bits of cinnamon and brown sugar, delivering a flavor so rich and delicious, some people can't even tell they are gluten-free (via Trader Joe's).

One shopper was so delighted by these muffins that they couldn't help but share the news with their fellow Trader Joe's fans on Reddit. "Just tried these this morning and I'm really blown away ... Trader Joe's has always had some of the best offerings in the game for me, but these were really spectacular. Perfectly moist and soft, not too sweet, and reasonably sized," u/heresthebite posted alongside a picture of the product, adding "If not for the label I really would have thought these were just stellar regular muffins."

Many other Trader Joe's fans couldn't help but concur with this positive review. "Yup! I was blown away too. I heat mine up a little, it's heaven. I've gone gluten free completely solely thanks to Trader Joe's. Almost every gluten free product they nail," agreed another user. "I just tried these last week and loved them. Tastes like an even better version of a cinnamon roll," raved u/UniversityParking414.