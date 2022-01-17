Reese's Is Making It Rain Cups Of Love With This Returning Valentine's Day Item

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are a favorite among candy enthusiasts and chocolate lovers, and per Mental Floss, the cups may even be the most popular Hershey's candy of all time. Some peanut butter lovers use Reese's cups in homemade desserts such as ice cream, cookies, and cheesecake in order to upgrade traditional recipes. In fact, Hershey's has taken note of this trend and has highlighted Reese's recipes on its website with options such as cookie bars, chocolate peanut butter chip fudge, pudding cake, and cupcakes.

For those who can't get enough chocolate and peanut butter, here's an important update: A special treat from the brand is making a comeback for Valentine's Day. According to Delish, you can now buy the Reese's Big Box O'Love for your Valentine, or for yourself, at select retailers across the country. Some may remember the product made its debut in time for Valentine's Day of 2021, and now it's back for your snacking pleasure.