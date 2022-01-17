25% Agree This Is The Worst Appetizer At Red Lobster

While Red Lobster may not be everyone's favorite among the U.S.'s many national seafood chains, it certainly remains a popular destination for its countless shrimp dishes, over-the-top cocktails and desserts, and famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Though generously portioned fish and shellfish main courses may be the star of the show at the casual chain, plenty of customers like to begin their meals with an appetite-boosting starter. But which first course do diners avoid? Mashed conducted a survey of 614 U.S.-based respondents about the worst appetizer at Red Lobster, and the results are certainly telling about diners' tastes.

Receiving the least votes were seafood-containing apps such as crab-stuffed shrimp rangoons with sweet chili sauce, the chilled jumbo shrimp cocktail, and the langostino lobster, artichoke, and seafood dip with tortilla chips. Evidently, Red Lobster customers enjoy the chain's from-the-sea offerings — and it doesn't hurt when they come fried, cheesy, and highly shareable. Other appetizers, however, did not fare as well in our poll.