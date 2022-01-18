Costco Shoppers Can't Wait To Try These Japanese Waffle Cake Treats

If you were to go to Japan and buy traditional taiyaki, you would likely get a cake shaped like a red seabream fish filled with red bean paste, per Tokyo Treat. Nowadays, the popular fish-shaped snack with a waffle-like exterior might be filled with custard, matcha cream, or chocolate, among other options. The snack has apparently not only won fans in Japan but has started to pop up in a very popular place in the United States. While you might not have seen a taiyaki vendor in your hometown yet, at least some excited shoppers can make their way to Costco to see what the buzz is all about.

Instagrammer @costcobuys spotted a pack of taiyaki at their local Costco and had to post the find online. They captioned the image with text reading, "Delicious Taiyaki at Costco!! These fish-shaped waffle cakes are a sweet treat that are filled with chocolate cream, vanilla custard cream, or red bean paste!" The package includes 30 frozen taiyaki and the find has shoppers talking.