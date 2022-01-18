Instagram Is Loving Andrew Zimmern's 'Desert Island' Food Choice
Have you ever played a round of "desert island?" The icebreaker game challenges participants to choose from, or come up with, a very small list of items they would want to have on their person if they were ever to get stranded on a deserted island. According to Session Lab, the original game includes a premeditated list of items and, from there, players must choose and explain how those things would help them survive.
It's supposed to evoke creative thinking and decision-making skills, but for those looking for a way to pass the time, it's simply a fun game, too. Depending on how much time you have and the amount of players involved, the game can be adapted to fit a particular theme like movies, books, or food. For example, in Season 2, Episode 4 of "The Office," the coworkers play a round after a kitchen fire forces them out of their cubicles (via The Office Wiki). Being a sitcom, answers were pretty out there and ranged from entertainment to reading choices like "The Da Vinci Code," the "Harry Potter" series, and the Bible.
Well, now Andrew Zimmern is getting in on the action. The "Bizarre Foods" host recently took to Instagram to share one of his top 10 desert island dishes, and it's got followers and fans drooling.
Blood sausage is what Zimmern would want if he were stranded
Apparently, Andrew Zimmern is bringing the flavors of Argentina to the desert! In a recent Instagram video, the culinary whiz shared one of his top 10 desert island dishes, which was none other than blood sausage and onions, served alongside a slice of toast. "I always keep some blood sausage in the freezer in case I'm hungry," Zimmern began in the video clip, before diving into how he actually makes the dish.
The star chef told followers it's pretty fast and easy to whip up. While his toast is getting crisp in the oven, he cooks the sausage in a white wine sauce with fresh herbs, shallots, and butter. He'll add a few strings of onions and, if he's feeling it, some chopped apple slices, too. Sometimes mustard factors into the equation as well. Dubbed "God's greatest" gift by the food master himself, blood sausage is an Argentinian speciality, which can be bought at Spanish grocery stores. Zimmern directed fans to Tienda.com if they wanted to try it out for themselves.
Followers sounded off in the comments, thanking the chef for the idea. "Yessssssss! Delicious!," one person wrote. Another commented that they had just placed their order for blood sausage after watching his video. And another recommended serving it with fried (rather than sautéed) onions.