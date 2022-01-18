The Real Reason Your Local McDonald's May Have Reduced Hours

Restaurant workers have had a particularly difficult time performing their duties during the pandemic. According to Grub Street, one career waiter noted that in addition to all the previous uncertainties of working as part of a restaurant, staff now have to deal with even more uncertain wages, the high risk of contracting COVID-19, having to police diners' behavior, restaurant closures due to illness, and much more. Workers across the industry have felt the rippling effects of this work culture and the future appears grim. Forbes reports that as a result of deteriorating working conditions, restaurants have faced a harder time hiring new staff as people continue to quit their positions. Changing operations signal a shift in how people dine, including the rise of ghost kitchens.

Restaurants across the board have experienced this cultural shift, including fast food powerhouses. The Wall Street Journal reports that McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski now aims to stave off the negative impacts of a shifting workforce in the face of Omicron and other trends, like an increasingly diversified selection of niche restaurants. As a result of dwindling staff numbers compounded with other issues, McDonald's has had to take action that might disrupt some diners' restaurant experience.