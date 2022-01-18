Twitter Is Cracking Up Over Duff Goldman's Cereal Opinions

Goldman's Grape Nuts pick got a lot of feedback from fans. "How?! How do you chew without breaking teeth??!" asked one fan, while another said "Grape Nuts have nothing to do with grapes or nuts. They're gravel." But others were happy to hear their own favorite cereal mentioned. "They're my ride or die cereal," said one fan, and another said "I love Grape Nuts!" though they also admitted that their dad calls them gravel.

Cap'n Crunch seemed to be the more universally loved option. "It's been love at first bite and the romancing hasn't stopped," replied one fan. "So good as French toast coating," said another, a culinary innovation that would seem right at home on one of Goldman's shows. But fans had some sillier responses to this cereal pick, too. One called Cap'n Crunch "something so sweet that it can rip holes in the roof of your mouth and so yummy you don't care," while another said "My mouth hurts just thinking about it." It seems like the only thing the two cereals have in common is a texture that's appealing to some, and downright dangerous to the mouths and teeth of others. But as these tweets show us, that's just how Goldman rolls when it comes to choosing the best breakfast cereal.