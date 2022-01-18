Here's What's In Applebees' New Valentine's Day Cocktails

February is fast approaching, and that can only mean one thing: love is in the air. Although the holiday season has passed, and the weather may be frigid, mid-winter also brings with it the most romantic holiday. According to the New York Post, a survey found that more than 80% of the 2,000 people who participated looked forward to Valentine's Day more than Christmas. Well, Valentine's Day is almost upon us, which means it is time to start thinking about how best to celebrate with your loved ones. Luckily for fans of Applebee's, the chain has a drink aimed at making your Valentine's Day outing a little extra special this year.

The chain has announced two new Smoocho Mucho Sips in honor of the occasion: the Tipsy Cupid and the Date Night Daiquiri. Each cocktail is crafted with premium spirits and comes served in an Applebee's Mucho glass, their signature large, fishbowl-shaped glass that holds extra holiday fun, according to Totally The Bomb. Additionally, customers who want to celebrate indoors this year may also be able to receive these festive beverages in a to-go cup, depending on if their location permits to-go alcohol ordering, according to FSR Magazine. But maybe the best news is that they are only $5 apiece (via Applebee's website), so might be able to indulge while still having plenty of money left over for a romantic dinner, a bouquet of flowers, and maybe even a box of chocolates for dessert.