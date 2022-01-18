Andrew Garfield Opened Up About That Infamous Spider-Man DoorDash Incident

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" was released on December 17 (via Marvel), offering a movie that was both action-packed and loaded with surprises for fans of the comic book franchise, including (spoiler alert!) the return of previous "Spider-Man" stars. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield both reprised their roles in the dimension-bending film, and though their appearances in the movie were supposed to be top-secret before the release, there was a leak. The culprit? Apparently, one of Garfield's DoorDash delivery drivers (via ComicBook.com).

According to some, Garfield's performance in "No Way Home" was one of the highlights of the film, but it was supposed to be a secret. However, even stars need to eat, so while Garfield was in Atlanta filming the movie, he ordered a meal from DoorDash – and that's when everything went awry. According to the delivery driver, Garfield was rude to him, and he ended up going online to tell the world he had seen the actor in the city. But, according to Garfield, he wasn't being rude — he was being COVID-cautious and was confused by the driver's behavior.