Andrew Garfield Opened Up About That Infamous Spider-Man DoorDash Incident
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" was released on December 17 (via Marvel), offering a movie that was both action-packed and loaded with surprises for fans of the comic book franchise, including (spoiler alert!) the return of previous "Spider-Man" stars. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield both reprised their roles in the dimension-bending film, and though their appearances in the movie were supposed to be top-secret before the release, there was a leak. The culprit? Apparently, one of Garfield's DoorDash delivery drivers (via ComicBook.com).
According to some, Garfield's performance in "No Way Home" was one of the highlights of the film, but it was supposed to be a secret. However, even stars need to eat, so while Garfield was in Atlanta filming the movie, he ordered a meal from DoorDash – and that's when everything went awry. According to the delivery driver, Garfield was rude to him, and he ended up going online to tell the world he had seen the actor in the city. But, according to Garfield, he wasn't being rude — he was being COVID-cautious and was confused by the driver's behavior.
How a DoorDash order spilled the beans on Garfield's appearance in the new movie
Garfield says that, when the delivery driver arrived, the actor answered the door with a mask and a hat on. He wanted to be COVID-safe because he was filming the next day, and even better, wearing the hat and mask helped obscure his identity. However, as reported by via ComicBook.com, Garfield said the DoorDash driver inadvertently asked for his ID in order to receive the food, which was confusing. "No delivery food thing has ever asked me for my ID," he said, noting the delivery driver claimed there was alcohol in the order, which was not the case. Garfield hesitated, eventually getting his friend to show their ID instead, so the actor could try to remain discreet about being in Atlanta.
But while getting the ID, Garfield noticed the driver was standing close to the door, and out of an abundance of caution, Garfield asked him to step back, which the driver interpreted as being rude. The rest, as they say, is history. The DoorDasher perceived Garfield's COVID caution and hesitancy over providing an ID as rudeness, and perhaps he ended up leaking Garfield's location online as revenge. Either way, the news leaked, and the movie is out now if you want to see Garfield in it. You can also hear the Brit recount the entire tale on an episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz.