How All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Landed Someone In The Hospital
All-you-can-eat sushi is an appealing concept. After all, fresh fish can be pricey, meaning you don't always end up eating your fill at a sushi restaurant. Plus, the deal allows you to try a variety of items, stuffing your face with as many of your favorite sushi rolls as you can handle for a flat fee. However, it turns out that there is such thing as eating too much sushi, as one seafood fan recently discovered after going to town at a local all-you-can-eat sushi joint.
Wanting to get the best bang for her buck, a 24 year old named Danielle Shapiro recently decided to maximize her all-you-can-eat sushi dinner, enjoying all of her go-to picks in generous quantities at Sushi 85 in Mountain View, California, according to the New York Post. She documented her meal on TikTok, where she shared video clips of herself taking each bite of her 32 sushi rolls — and that was before she enjoyed miso soup, gyoza, and jalapeño poppers as an appetizer. After her feast, Shapiro was feeling totally stuffed, but it wasn't until the next morning that she felt like something was seriously wrong.
Shapiro suffered a common stomach ailment
Your first thought might be that after eating all of that raw fish, Shapiro must have gotten food poisoning. Nope. Shapiro said that when she got home, she went to bed and had a horrible stomach ache, per the New York Post. She woke up early the next morning with extreme abdominal and chest pain, so she got a ride to the hospital. The doctor informed her that she had a bout of acid reflux, which could be soothed with medication.
Acid reflux is a treatable condition that occurs when stomach acid travels from your stomach and into your esophagus, which can happen when you eat a large quantity of food or something highly acidic. After taking her prescribed medication for a few days, Shapiro felt much better — so much better, in fact, that she could picture herself eating sushi again (in moderation, of course). "I will definitely eat sushi again! This experience has not ruined sushi for me, or the all-you-can-eat sushi experience," she said. Spoken like someone who really, really likes sushi.