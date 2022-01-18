How All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Landed Someone In The Hospital

All-you-can-eat sushi is an appealing concept. After all, fresh fish can be pricey, meaning you don't always end up eating your fill at a sushi restaurant. Plus, the deal allows you to try a variety of items, stuffing your face with as many of your favorite sushi rolls as you can handle for a flat fee. However, it turns out that there is such thing as eating too much sushi, as one seafood fan recently discovered after going to town at a local all-you-can-eat sushi joint.

Wanting to get the best bang for her buck, a 24 year old named Danielle Shapiro recently decided to maximize her all-you-can-eat sushi dinner, enjoying all of her go-to picks in generous quantities at Sushi 85 in Mountain View, California, according to the New York Post. She documented her meal on TikTok, where she shared video clips of herself taking each bite of her 32 sushi rolls — and that was before she enjoyed miso soup, gyoza, and jalapeño poppers as an appetizer. After her feast, Shapiro was feeling totally stuffed, but it wasn't until the next morning that she felt like something was seriously wrong.