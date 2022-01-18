This Is Rachael Ray's Favorite Restaurant In Tuscany

The place is Boccon diVino, in Montalcino, a picturesque town in the Tuscan province of Siena that is noted for its wine production.

Rachael and John celebrated their wedding with a rehearsal dinner at Boccon diVino way back when (via "The Rachael Ray Show") and have been swooning over the place ever since. John described the treasured spot to one "Rachael Ray Show" viewer as a "beautiful place, with the most stunning views you've ever seen." The family-owned restaurant is characterized as both rustic and contemporary (via Michelin Guide Italia), with a sweeping overlook of the Tuscan countryside.

What do the Food Network star and her husband dine on when they visit? Only their hosts and servers know for sure, but we can guess: Signature dishes include the "mythical onion soup" spotlighting locally grown onions; homemade ravioli, gnocchi, pappardelle, and other pasta; and main courses like the almond-crusted pork filet embellished with a "cream” of green peas and a Sangiovese wine reduction, served with a broccoli flan (per the summer 2021 menu). Clearly, these delicacies are the makings of a love affair that has, for Ray and Cusimano, never exited the honeymoon phase.