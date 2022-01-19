The Concerning Response Chick-Fil-A Employees Gave To This Reddit Question

According to Chick-fil-A, being a staff member at the restaurant isn't simply a job but "an opportunity for teamwork and leadership development in a positive, people-focused environment." As described on the company's website, Chick-fil-A workers are generally paid salaries that are more than minimum wage and are offered certain benefits by location. The company also offers tuition assistance in the form of college scholarships to those who wish to pursue higher education.

However, working at Chick-fil-A, or perhaps any restaurant, comes with its own set of challenges. A self-proclaimed Chick-fil-A staffer posted on Reddit that it's a "hard job" that requires you to be on your feet for long periods with little time to take a break. The Redditor added, "Personally, I was running out curbside orders and expoing at drive-thru from 6 am to 6 pm today...if you cannot handle constantly working, you will not last at Chick-fil-A."

This sentiment seems to have been echoed by other Chick-fil-A employees in a separate Reddit thread, shedding light on how exhausting the job can be.