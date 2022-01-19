TikTok Is Arguing Over This Chili's Tip Mistake

Tipping is a polarizing topic that some feel can be tricky to master. A Redditor summed up their views on tipping particularly well in a post when they wrote, "So I have always considered myself a good tipper especially if I enjoyed the service or thought whoever was assisting me was really on point." However, their mindset changed drastically when they realized just how low the minimum wage was for servers.

The Redditor said that they now have to add a generous tip no matter how they feel about the dining experience. "I hate to say it but it's turned tipping from an opportunity for me to throw in extra because I enjoyed the experience to basically calculating out 20% on each transaction regardless of service level," they explained.

TikTok users are currently engaged in a war of words over tipping: a customer at Chili's claimed in a video that the "pay-at-the-table machines" often mess up and force diners to cough up more money than necessary (via The Daily Dot).