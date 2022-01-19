TGI Fridays Is Bringing Back Nostalgic Menu Items With A Twist

When diners visit TGI Fridays, certain menu items draw more attention than others. The BBQ Ribs, Cajun Shrimp and Chicken Pasta, and Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls have all hit their mark, ranking as some of the most popular orders from this casual eatery, per Fansided.

While many items at TGI Fridays have found their permanent place on the restaurant's menu, other beloved items have fallen to the wayside. However, the chain now plans to revive some of these items with their new, limited-time Remixed and Remastered menu (via AP News). One in three customers have demanded the chain bring back the Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and TGI Fridays listened — this burger is one of several fan favorites making a comeback.

Other favorites returning to the menu include Mac & Cheese Bites, The Blackened Cajun Chicken Sandwich, Fried Mushrooms, Mushroom Steak and Mushrooms, Blackened Chicken Alfredo Pasta, and Oreo® Madness. The revivals don't stop there — the chain also plans to reintroduce several happy hour drinks, including their takes on the Sidecar, White Russian, and Alabama Slammer cocktails, redubbed as Golden Hour, PB Skrewball, and the Sweet Home Alabama Slamma' respectively. While these menu items generally resemble their previous forms, the restaurant has tweaked them slightly.