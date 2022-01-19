TGI Fridays Is Bringing Back Nostalgic Menu Items With A Twist
When diners visit TGI Fridays, certain menu items draw more attention than others. The BBQ Ribs, Cajun Shrimp and Chicken Pasta, and Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls have all hit their mark, ranking as some of the most popular orders from this casual eatery, per Fansided.
While many items at TGI Fridays have found their permanent place on the restaurant's menu, other beloved items have fallen to the wayside. However, the chain now plans to revive some of these items with their new, limited-time Remixed and Remastered menu (via AP News). One in three customers have demanded the chain bring back the Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and TGI Fridays listened — this burger is one of several fan favorites making a comeback.
Other favorites returning to the menu include Mac & Cheese Bites, The Blackened Cajun Chicken Sandwich, Fried Mushrooms, Mushroom Steak and Mushrooms, Blackened Chicken Alfredo Pasta, and Oreo® Madness. The revivals don't stop there — the chain also plans to reintroduce several happy hour drinks, including their takes on the Sidecar, White Russian, and Alabama Slammer cocktails, redubbed as Golden Hour, PB Skrewball, and the Sweet Home Alabama Slamma' respectively. While these menu items generally resemble their previous forms, the restaurant has tweaked them slightly.
New takes on TGI Fridays favorites
The menu items known previously as Mac & Cheese Bites, Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger, and Oreo Madness now appear in new forms (via Chew Boom). The Mac & Cheese Bites now hit menus as Sizzling Cheesy Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites and come with fried white cheddar and caramelized Jack cheese and bacon, all on a hot bed of melted cheese. The Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger makes a comeback as the Ultimate Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and features mozzarella sticks, cheddar, cheddar spread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, and Fridays sauce alongside a side of melted poblano queso. The original Oreo Madness has become Oreo Madness Now Fully Stuffed, which comes with house-made giant Oreo cookies filled with cookies & cream ice cream and topped with sprinkles, chocolate sauce, and fresh strawberries.
Only participating TGI Fridays plan to carry the new menu, but locations that do also intend to host throwback events that include live music, trivia nights, and more. The news should get fans of the restaurant excited, as items like the Ultimate Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger nearly resemble the original item that Beef Magazine says hit restaurants about 15 years ago. The promotion starts today, so the word's still out on how the revamped classics stack up to the original items, but with any luck, they should flood TGI Fridays fans with nostalgia.