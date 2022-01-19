What Makes McDonald's Japan's New Spicy Nuggets So Unique

McDonald's signature nuggets have evolved over the years. According to Carolina News and Reporter, the fast food chain tapped Tyson to create the first iteration of the menu item back in 1979, and since 1983, the McNugget has graced McDonald's locations nationwide. The chain revamped the item in 2016, removing any artificial ingredients and improving their public image as a result, per Thrillist. A new spicy version of the classic nuggets has now popped up in Japan and they might just usher in the next era for this classic menu item.

Eat This, Not That! reports that McDonald's in Japan has debuted their new nuggets, which are coated in spicy seasoning, and has dubbed them Peppercorn Garlic Spicy Chicken McNuggets. Diners also can pair this new food with either Garlic Soy Sauce Mayo or a Smoked Cheese sauce. The restaurant launched this item after a spicy chicken nugget took off in America back in 2020, and it looks like the world might be in for some more spicy options from McDonald's.

According to The Street, McDonald's may currently be using Japan as a test market for these spicy nuggets, and if they perform well, the brand may bring them stateside. This proves especially exciting, as the chain may even plan to take on KFC and Wendy's with the new item.