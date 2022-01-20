Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Loving This Coconut Whipped Cream

Are you someone who enjoys rich, dairy-free whipped cream that's perfect on top of your hot cocoa or waffles? If your answer is an absolute yes, Trader Joe's has a product for you.

Sweet Rose's Coconut Whipped Topping is priced at $3.29 per can and per a post on the popular Instagram account, @traderjoesfoodreviews, the condiment is "absolutely delicious." The ingredients list is also shown in the post (swipe left) and shares the tasty topping contains coconut rather than heavy cream — like its namesake displays — making it a vegan item.

Just by looking at the site, you may not be able to tell that this product is any different from other whipped creams, as it comes in the same kind of pointed bottle with a nozzle for distribution. The Instagram account, however, does note that the coconut flavor is strong, which is something to be aware of if you are sensitive to that taste. Otherwise, it might be a product worth trying.