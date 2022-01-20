You Can Soon See The World's Largest Skillet In A Tennessee Museum

Whether you happen across them spontaneously on a cross-country road trip or you center your whole vacation around them, American roadside attractions are the gifts that keep on giving. From the world's largest Jolly Green Giant statue in Minnesota to the world's largest Holstein cow statue in North Dakota (via Insider), this country's land is sprinkled with huge and sometimes unusual, man-made wonders just begging for you to get your photo taken in front of them. The latest in a long history of such structures just made its way down a stretch of Tennessee pavement.

Drivers on the Volunteer State's Interstate 59 were treated to a rare sight earlier this month. According to cookware manufacturer Lodge Cast Iron's recent tweet (with video!), motorists got an eyeful as the world's largest cast iron skillet was transported to "its home in the Lodge Cast Iron Museum." The museum is set to open later this summer in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, according to the company's website. Of course, the burning question on everyone's mind is — just how big is the world's largest cast iron skillet?