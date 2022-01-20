This Canada Restaurant Replaced Vaccine Card Requirements With Dog Photos

The Granary Kitchen shared its official response via Facebook on January 14 that read, "To our valued guests, we had an unfortunate circumstance at our front door which involved one of our underage hostesses, and the requirements for the REP program. We are taking the weekend to retrain and regroup." It added that the front staff is under "tremendous pressure" and guests are requested to be kind while interacting with them.

According to a report by CBS News, two officials from Alberta Health Services visited The Granary Kitchen after they received complaints about the restaurant. Patrons at the restaurant were able "to dine-in when presented with a photograph of a dog and personal identification," according to the order written by the officials. It seemed like the eatery was able to resume its services yesterday when it added several posts urging diners to make reservations (via Facebook). Per CTV News Edmonton, Alberta Health Services organized a hearing with the restaurant's owners to ensure they understood the requirements of the Restrictions Exemption Program, namely that patrons have proof they are fully vaccinated, have tested negative, or have a medical exemption.

However, the eatery didn't hesitate to crack a joke in one of its recent Facebook posts that read, "Wing Wednesday is in effect today! All the flavors you love, and all enjoyment you can handle when dining in, and Wings ToGo are great too! Just ask for a Doggie Bag." A disgruntled commenter wrote a sarcastic comment, "Nice joke. I wonder what other health regulations you aren't following or don't take seriously."